CBS Sports Network to Break Huddle with 'NFL Monday QB' Series

In what officials say will be the first of a number of NFL programming initiatives, CBS Sports Network will kick off a signal caller's review show of the Sunday action.



NFL Monday QB will serve as a forum for CBS lead analyst Phil Simms, fellow former pro football passers Rich Gannon and Steve Beuerlein and others to examine the performance of the current players manning the most important position in sports.

With NFL Monday QB Simms (the most valuable player of Super Bowl XXI) Gannon, who played in Super Bowl XXXVII and was the 2002 NFL MVP, and Beuerlein, a 1999 All-Pro, will present their opinions, and break-down the week's games -- purely from a quarterback's perspective. They will focus on how those players impacted the games via key plays, clutch drives, crucial decisions, star turns, and winning and losing efforts.

