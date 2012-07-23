CBS Sports Network Augments Lineup with U.S. Open Tennis, PGA Championship Coverage

CBS Sports Network, continuing to buttress its programming lineup, will provide event coverage from the upcoming major events in tennis and golf.

The national cable network will add coverage from the practice range before the 2012 PGA Championship next month, while presenting match and studio presentations from the U.S. Open Tennis Championships from Flushing, Meadows, N.Y.

During 2012, CBS Sports Network also has added coverage of Professional Bull Riders, Major League Lacrosse and the National Lacrosse League, as well as weekday sports analysis and conversation show,Rome, hosted by Jim Rome.

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel.com.