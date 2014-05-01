CBS Sports Network to Air Minor League Baseball

CBS Sports Network has partnered with Minor League Baseball to air weekly games this season.

The first game is set for Thursday between the Pittsburg Pirates’ affiliate Indianapolis Indians and the Boston Red Sox’s Pawtucket Red Sox. Both are AAA clubs. CBS said the games would feature multiple classifications from Single-A on up.

“We look forward to exposing even more fans to the excitement of Minor League Baseball, from top prospects working their way up to the major leagues to the fun and engaging elements our fans enjoy at our ballparks,” Minor League Baseball president & CEO Pat O’Conner, said. “We feel this partnership with CBS Sports Network will truly capture the emotion of our game to a national audience week after week.”

The deal is for this season with games running through early August.