CBS Sports Net to Launch Late-Night Program
CBS Sports Network next month will launch its first
late-night show, Lead Off, hosted by newcomer Doug Gottlieb.
Lead Off will air weekdays from midnight to 1 a.m. ET
and feature live guests, highlights, debate and commentary from Gottlieb and
others, with a focus on "tomorrow." Gottlieb agreed to host a daily
show on CBS Sports Net when hesigned with CBS in July.
Lead Off debuts Oct. 22.
"We are aggressively expanding our programming and
launching Lead Off is another important step in the evolution of CBS
Sports Network. Together with Rome, we're bracketing prime
time by providing fans with informative, topical and entertaining
programming," said David Berson, executive VP, CBS Sports and president,
CBS Sports Network. "Lead Off will be a high energy and unique
show. Instead of dissecting what just happened as most late night shows
do, it will be forward looking, spinning the sports conversation ahead. Doug is
perfectly suited for this role."
Lead Off will be produced by Dick Clark Productions
and originate from the network's Orange County, Calif., studio.
