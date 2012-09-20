CBS Sports Net to Launch Late-Night Program

CBS Sports Network next month will launch its first

late-night show, Lead Off, hosted by newcomer Doug Gottlieb.



Lead Off will air weekdays from midnight to 1 a.m. ET

and feature live guests, highlights, debate and commentary from Gottlieb and

others, with a focus on "tomorrow." Gottlieb agreed to host a daily

show on CBS Sports Net when hesigned with CBS in July.



Lead Off debuts Oct. 22.





"We are aggressively expanding our programming and

launching Lead Off is another important step in the evolution of CBS

Sports Network. Together with Rome, we're bracketing prime

time by providing fans with informative, topical and entertaining

programming," said David Berson, executive VP, CBS Sports and president,

CBS Sports Network. "Lead Off will be a high energy and unique

show. Instead of dissecting what just happened as most late night shows

do, it will be forward looking, spinning the sports conversation ahead. Doug is

perfectly suited for this role."



Lead Off will be produced by Dick Clark Productions

and originate from the network's Orange County, Calif., studio.