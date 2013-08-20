CBS Sports Net to Kick Off Four-Hour NFL Pregame Show

New York -- Come the kickoff of the NFL season, CBS Sports Network is going to be wishing TOPS of the morning to football fans on Sundays.

The national cable network will debut That Other Pregame Show (TOPS) on Sept. 8 at 9 a.m.

The four-hour pregame will run up until the first game window on Sundays, with the final hour overlapping with CBS's The NFL Today. The announcement was made at CBS's NFL Media Day at the broadcaster's headquarters by CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus and CBS Sports President Dave Berson.

Hosted by Adam Schein, That Other Pregame Show will be informational in format, focusing on the headlines and hot-button issues surrounding the NFL's slate of games, as well as a recap of the best of the action on Saturday's college gridiron.

