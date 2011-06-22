CBS Sports Net Inks TV Deal with Patriot League

CBS Sports Network has reached a multi-year television deal

with The Patriot League to air the league's men's and women's basketball, men's lacrosse and football games.

The deal guarantees a minimum of 12 Patriot League men's

basketball regular season and tournament games, including the men's basketball

championship.

CBS Sports Network will also televise the women's basketball

championship and at least two football games per season. It will also carry the

men's lacrosse tournament for the third consecutive year, as well as at least

four regular-season games.

Patriot League member schools include American University,

Bucknell University, Colgate University, College of the Holy Cross, Lafayette

College, Lehigh University, the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Naval

Academy.