CBS Sports Net Inks TV Deal with Patriot League
CBS Sports Network has reached a multi-year television deal
with The Patriot League to air the league's men's and women's basketball, men's lacrosse and football games.
The deal guarantees a minimum of 12 Patriot League men's
basketball regular season and tournament games, including the men's basketball
championship.
CBS Sports Network will also televise the women's basketball
championship and at least two football games per season. It will also carry the
men's lacrosse tournament for the third consecutive year, as well as at least
four regular-season games.
Patriot League member schools include American University,
Bucknell University, Colgate University, College of the Holy Cross, Lafayette
College, Lehigh University, the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Naval
Academy.
