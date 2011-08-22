CBSSports Net to Debut Four New College Football Shows This Fall
CBS Sports Network
is increasing its college football programming, with four new shows slated to
premiere this fall, beginning with The Tim Brando Show Aug. 29.
Studio shows SECToday,SECExpress and Tackling the
Trends will join Brando as the newest members of CBS Sports Net's
college football programming.
Hosted by CBS
Sports' Tim Brando, The Tim Brando Show is a nationally-syndicated radio
show, that will mainly focus on college athletics, featuring his co-host Rogers
Hampton and hourly updates from various CBS Sports Net reporters. The show debuts Aug.29 at 10 a.m.
Tackling the
Trends,
which will run Wednesdays at 9 p.m., will examine the hot
topics in college football through a variety of interactive platforms. The
30-minute show will be hosted by Tracy Wolfson, and debuts Sept. 7.
On Saturdays at 2 p.m., SECToday will preview CBS
Sports' "SEC Game of the Week," with analysis and live
on-site reports. It debuts Sept. 17. SECExpress will run Sunday
mornings at 10 a.m. and will look back at
the all the top plays and moments from Saturday's game; the show premieres Sept. 18.
Inside College
Football, The Tony Barnhart Show, SECTonight and College Football
Confidential will also return. Inside College Football will
expand to a two-hour live show from 8-10 p.m. on Tuesday nights and
will now be on Thursday nights as well from 7-8 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., bracketing the network's live college
football game. The Tony Barnhart show moves to Wednesdays at 8 p.m.
