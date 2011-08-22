CBSSports Net to Debut Four New College Football Shows This Fall

CBS Sports Network

is increasing its college football programming, with four new shows slated to

premiere this fall, beginning with The Tim Brando Show Aug. 29.

Studio shows SECToday,SECExpress and Tackling the

Trends will join Brando as the newest members of CBS Sports Net's

college football programming.

Hosted by CBS

Sports' Tim Brando, The Tim Brando Show is a nationally-syndicated radio

show, that will mainly focus on college athletics, featuring his co-host Rogers

Hampton and hourly updates from various CBS Sports Net reporters. The show debuts Aug.29 at 10 a.m.

Tackling the

Trends,

which will run Wednesdays at 9 p.m., will examine the hot

topics in college football through a variety of interactive platforms. The

30-minute show will be hosted by Tracy Wolfson, and debuts Sept. 7.

On Saturdays at 2 p.m., SECToday will preview CBS

Sports' "SEC Game of the Week," with analysis and live

on-site reports. It debuts Sept. 17. SECExpress will run Sunday

mornings at 10 a.m. and will look back at

the all the top plays and moments from Saturday's game; the show premieres Sept. 18.

Inside College

Football, The Tony Barnhart Show, SECTonight and College Football

Confidential will also return. Inside College Football will

expand to a two-hour live show from 8-10 p.m. on Tuesday nights and

will now be on Thursday nights as well from 7-8 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., bracketing the network's live college

football game. The Tony Barnhart show moves to Wednesdays at 8 p.m.