CBS Sports Inks Deal for Big East Basketball

CBS has signed a multiyear sub-licensing deal with Fox Sports to televise certain basketball games from the Big East conference. Fox Sports is the primary media rights holder for the conference.

The new agreement, which runs through 2018-19, will allow CBS and the CBS Sports Network to air a combined 30 games annually, with up to five airing on CBS, beginning in 2014-15. In the first year of the deal for the 2013-14 season, CBS will broadcast two games and CBS Sports Network will air 18 match-ups. Both CBS and CBS Sports Network will have access to non-conference and conference games. Additionally, CBS Sports Network will air a minimum of two women's games per year, as well as select Olympic sports.

"We are excited about our new agreement with Fox, which extends our 30-year relationship with the Big East Conference," said Sean McManus, Chairman, CBS Sports. "Today's announcement continues our recent string of new agreements strengthening our programming, and further solidifying CBS Sports as the leader in college basketball."

Earlier this year, the Big East conference broke apart, with the seven Catholic schools forming a new conference, retaining the "Big East" moniker, while the other schools rebranded into the American Athletic Conference. CBS also owns rights to certain basketball games to the AAC through 2019-2020.