CBS Sports Extends Professional Bull Riders Deal

CBS Sports has extended its rights deal with The Professional Bull Riders.

The multiyear deal will include 14 broadcasts on the CBS broadcast network, the most the PBR has ever had on broadcast, and 50 telecasts on the CBS Sports Network, including the World Finals from Las Vegas.

CBS Sports and PBR have been partners since 2012.

“We are proud that CBS Sports will remain the exclusive television home of PBR for years to come,” said Dan Weinberg, senior vice president, Programming, CBS Sports. “PBR’s fast-paced, dynamic nature makes it a strong television property with huge potential for growth. We are excited to continue delivering the sport to viewers across the country.”

In 2015, CBS Sports will debut a new customized graphics package for PBR telecasts, to be used across both broadcast and cable.