CBS Snags 2009 'Victoria's Secret Fashion Show'

The 2009 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will once again be broadcast by CBS, its home since 2002, the network says.

The show is slated to be televised from New York City later this fall. As is usually the case, the show will feature musical performances, red carpet interviews and a behind the scenes look at what goes into producing the live event.

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show typically performs solidly in its 10-11p.m. slot, and skews slightly younger than many of the network's procedurals, with last year's installment drawing a 3.6 rating/10 share in the 18-49 demo.

It is also a lightning rod for FCC complaints, often drawing the ire of the Parents Television Council and other advocacy groups that object to the scantily clothed models on network television.

Done and Dusted Inc. is producing the special for CBS. Edward G. Razek, Monica Mitro, Ian Stewart and Hamish Hamilton are the executive producers.