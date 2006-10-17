CBS Slates Victorias Secret Show

CBS has slated a Dec. 5, 10-11 p.m. airing for the latest incarnation of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

The show returned to the network last year after a one-year hiatus.

CBS aired the parade of scantily-clad supermodels in 2002 and 2003 while ABC aired the first show in 2001. But last year the retailer decided against producing a show which reportedly costs about $10 million.

The show was also a target for activist groups due to its content, and it was the source of FCC indecency complaints.

Why not a November sweeps airing for a parade of pulchritude? A CBS spokeswoman had not returned a call at press time, but the show has not been a huge hit with viewers with total audience dropping steadily over the course of its tenure on the nets.

