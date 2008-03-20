CBS Slates First MMA Fight

CBS announced that the first EliteXC mixed-martial-arts fight for the network will air May 31.

The first CBS EliteXC Saturday Night Fights broadcast will feature fan favorite Kimbo Slice, as well as current middleweight champion Robbie Lawler, who will defend his title against challenger Scott Smith.

CBS and EliteXC parent company ProElite signed a deal last month to produce four MMA events for broadcast on Saturday nights for CBS. The deal marks the first time MMA will be featured on a broadcast network.

ProElite already had a deal with CBS sister company Showtime to broadcast live and taped events, which was not affected by the new agreement with CBS. Showtime Sports is producing the specials for CBS.