CBS to Simulcast All Its NFL Games in Spanish

CBS announced Friday

that it will simulcast in Spanish all of its games of the 2012-13 NFL season,

including playoffs and Super Bowl XLVII.





The simulcasts will be available through Secondary Audio

Programing (SAP) technology. Armando Quintero and Benny Ricardo will

serve as the lead announce team, and will call the Super Bowl. Other announcers

include Alfredo Bejar, Nelson Fernandez and Halim Zadat.





This will be the first that multiple NFL games will be simultaneously

broadcast in Spanish via SAP.