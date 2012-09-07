CBS to Simulcast All Its NFL Games in Spanish
CBS announced Friday
that it will simulcast in Spanish all of its games of the 2012-13 NFL season,
including playoffs and Super Bowl XLVII.
The simulcasts will be available through Secondary Audio
Programing (SAP) technology. Armando Quintero and Benny Ricardo will
serve as the lead announce team, and will call the Super Bowl. Other announcers
include Alfredo Bejar, Nelson Fernandez and Halim Zadat.
This will be the first that multiple NFL games will be simultaneously
broadcast in Spanish via SAP.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.