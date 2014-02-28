CBS Signs Three Actors From Diversity Showcase to Holding Deals

CBS has signed three actors from its January Diversity Comedy Showcase to talent holding deals.

One of the actors, Drew Tarver, has been cast in a lead role in the How I Met Your Mother spinoff pilot How I Met Your Dad from 20th Century Fox Television. Tarver has appeared on AnimalPractice and Newsreaders and trained and performed at the Upright Citizens Brigade. He is represented by Paradigm.

Nico Santos' TV appearances include Pride Comedy Jam, Chelsea Lately and Ground Floor. He is represented by Greene and Associates Talent Agency.

Haneefah Wood has appeared on Broadway in Rent, Avenue Q, and Brooklyn. Her TV credits include White Collar, Nurse Jackie and Law & Order: Criminal Intent. She is represented by Principato Young.