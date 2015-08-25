CBS Signs New Carriage Deal With Cablevision

CBS and Cablevision Systems said they signed a new multi-year content carriage agreement that includes CBS’ OTT offerings.

The deal covers retransmission consent for CBS’ TV stations and carriage of Showtime, CBS Sports Network and Smithsonian Channel.

Cablevision will also distribute CBS All Access and its Showtime online package to Optimum Online high-speed Internet customers.

Financial terms were not disclosed, but CBS has said it is on track to generate $2 billion in retransmission consent revenues by 2020.

“This comprehensive new agreement builds on our strong relationship with CBS and ensures that every Optimum customer gets the highly popular CBS content they want across multiple platforms and screens,” said Tom Montemagno, executive VP of programming, Cablevision. “As the first distributor to agree to provide CBS’ new Internet services, Cablevision continues to expand its portfolio of next-generation offerings, connecting customers to the programming they value when and where they want it.”

Cablevision serves more than 3 million customers in the tri-state area with its Optimum-branded TV, phone and Internet services.

“We are pleased with this new agreement that meets all of our economic and strategic goals,” said Ray Hopkins, president, television networks distribution, CBS Corporation. “Cablevision has long been a terrific partner and we once again look forward to providing CBS and Showtime programming to the viewers we share for years to come.”