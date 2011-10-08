CBS Shuts Down 'How to Be a Gentleman'

CBS confirmed Saturday that it has stopped production of its struggling freshman comedy, How to be a Gentleman.



The remaining seven episodes will air on Saturdays beginning Oct. 15.

The network announced Friday its intentions to move Gentleman to Saturdays and replace it with Rules of Engagement, which will now premiere its sixth season on Oct. 20 at 8:30 p.m. Rules of Engagment was originially scheduled to air on Saturdays.

A repeat of Two and a Half Men will air Saturdays at 8 p.m. instead, followed by How to Be a Gentleman at 8:30 p.m.

Gentleman's latest episode received a 2.5 rating in the adults 18-49 demo, airing at 8:30 p.m. on Thursdays following the net's highly-rated sitcom, The Big Bang Theory (which received a 4.4 rating for its latest episode). A repeat of Big Bang Theory will air in next Thursday's 8:30 slot (Oct. 13).