CBS to Showcase ‘The Late Show’ After Super Bowl

The Late Show has landed the post-Super Bowl timeslot, CBS announced Wednesday. A live special edition of Late Show will air following Super Bowl 50 on Feb. 7.

The late night talker, which Stephen Colbert took over as host on Sept. 8, will be the first late night show to air in the post-Super Bowl slot.

Following local news, a special edition of The Late Late Show With James Corden will air as well.

“It’s been a very big year in late night at CBS,” said Glenn Geller, president, CBS Entertainment. “We’re extremely proud of our two new late night franchises, and we’re thrilled to give Stephen and James this big Super Bowl Sunday showcase.”