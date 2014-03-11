CBS Shores Up Summer Lineup

CBS is shoring up its lineup for this summer, which will be led by an all-original Sunday slate.

Beginning June 29, CBS' Sunday lineup will feature Big Brother, new drama Reckless and the third season premiere of Unforgettable. Big Brother, which will air again on three nights (Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday) weekly, will have its premiere on June 25. Unforgettable still returns Friday April 4, as previously announced, to being wrapping up its second season episodes.

CBS also pushed the premiere of its Steven Spielberg-produced limited drama Extant back a week to July 9.

As previously announced, Under the Dome will return for its second season June 30.