CBS Shifts 'Vegas' to Fridays

CBS is opting to give Golden Boy some added exposure,

announcing plans to keep the rookie cop drama on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. and move Vegas

to Fridays for the remainder of its freshman season.

A new episode of Golden Boy will still air Friday,

March 8 at 9 p.m. as planned. Vegas will debut in the timeslot on April

5 following CBS' coverage of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

In its two Tuesday preview broadcasts on Feb. 26 and March

3, Golden Boy averaged a 1.7 rating with adults 18-49 and 9.98 million

total viewers. Vegas also averaged a 1.7 rating in the timeslot in its

first season.

Fridays have proved troublesome for CBS' new series this

season. Last fall, drama Made in Jersey lasted just two episodes on the

night; midseason reality entry The Job was also canned after two Fridays

last month.