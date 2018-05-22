CBS Shares Summer Premiere Dates

CBS has announced premiere dates for its summer schedule, with suspense thriller Salvation debuting Monday, June 25; Big Brother kicking off Wednesday, June 27; and TKO: Total Knock Out, hosted by Kevin Hart, starting Wednesday, July 11.

Season two of Salvation sees that the world learned about the threat of an asteroid on a collision course with Earth. The question, says CBS, is whether the truth brings out the best--or the worst in humanity.

Liz Kruger, Craig Shapiro, Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Stuart Gillard, Grace Gilroy and Peter Lenkov are the Salvation executive producers for CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout.

Related: Broadcast Nets Hustle to Avoid Being Upfront Weak

Big Brother is hosted by Julie Chen and celebrates its 20 season. It will have three weekly episodes, and the last remaining houseguest picks up $500,000.

Big Brother is produced by Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly on the Wall Entertainment, in association with Endemol Shine North America.

Game show TKO: Total Knock Out comes from executive producer Mark Burnett. It sees one player race through obstacles as the other contestants attempt to knock them off course with huge projectiles. CBS calls it “an obstacle course series with a twist.”

TKO is produced by MGM Television and distributed internationally by MGM. Burnett, Hart, Barry Poznick, Holly Wofford and Jane Y. Mun are the executive producers.