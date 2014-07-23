CBS Sets ‘Thursday Night Football’ Special

CBS will gear up for its Thursday Night Football debut with an hour-long special revisiting some of the most memorable primetime moments in NFL history.

Under the Lights will air Sept. 10, the night before TNF’s CBS debut – an AFC North clash between the rival Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers. It will re-air on NFL Network Sept. 16.

Under the Lights will feature both NFL and CBS stars including Mark Harmon, Tom Selleck, L.L. Cool J, Andrew Luck, Jerry Rice and 2014 top draft pick Jadeveon Clowney.