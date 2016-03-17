CBS Sets Summer Premieres

CBS has revealed its summer schedule, with premiere dates for rookies BrainDeadand American Gothic, the sophomore season of Zoo and the return of Big Brother.

The comic thriller BrainDead, from executive producers Robert and Michelle King, premieres Monday, June 13. The event series is set in the world of Washington politics, where a young Hill staffer discovers that the government has stopped working, and bugs are eating the brains of Congress members.

Reality vet Big Brother, hosted by Julie Chen, returns with three weekly episodes after its two-hour premiere Wednesday, June 22, same day as murder mystery American Gothic. The latter is from Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television, about a prominent Boston family reeling in the wake of the discovery that someone in their midst is linked to a string of murders.

Zoo, which debuted last summer and is based on a James Patterson novel, has a two-hour premiere Tuesday, June 28, at 9 p.m.