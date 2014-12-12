CBS Sets Staff for James Corden’s ‘Late Late Show’

CBS has set the staff for James Corden’s upcoming version of The Late Late Show.

Tonight Show supervising producer Rob Crabbe will serve as executive producer, along with Tosh.0 cocreator Mike Gibbons. Gibbons will also be the show’s head writer. Late Show supervising producer Sheila Rogers will move back an hour and serve in the same role.

Robbie Williams’ manager Josie Cliff was named as a producer.

They will join fellow executive producer Ben Winston, who was announced last month.

Unlike Ferguson’s Late Late Show, Corden will have a house band. CBS has tapped Reggie Watts, who currently serves in the same role on IFC’s late-night series Comedy Bang! Bang! An announcer has not been named.

CBS also announced a new debut date for Corden, who will now take the Late Late Show reins March 23, 2015. He was originally planned to take over March 9. The series will continue to tape at CBS Television City in Los Angeles and be produced by CBS Productions.