CBS Sets September Premiere for Colbert on ‘Late Show’ #TCA15

Stephen Colbert will officially take the reins of the Late Show on Sept. 8, CBS Entertainment Chairman Nina Tassler said Monday during the TCA winter press tour.

“Clearly he knows that he is introducing himself, the real Stephen Colbert, to his audience,” said Tassler.

She said that Colbert, who takes over for David Letterman, will likely mix traditional and non-traditional elements into the late-night talker.

“Part of being in business with the talented Stephen Colbert is letting him do what he’s going to do,” she said.