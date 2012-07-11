CBS SetsPremiere Week Fall Debuts

Unlike NBC

and The CW, who have opted to premiere the bulk of their new series before or

later in the fall season, CBS is sticking with tradition and debuting nearly

its entire fall lineup during official premiere week in late September,

according to the schedule released Wednesday.

New comedy Partners is the first to bow on Monday,

Sept. 24, followed by freshman dramas Vegas

on Tuesday, Sept. 25, Elementary on

Thursday, Sept. 27, and Made in Jersey

on Friday, Sept. 28.

As in years

past, Survivor will get a jump-start

on the season, kicking off its Philippines edition with a special 90-minute

premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 19.

Full fall

schedule below:

CBS's

2012-2013 Premiere Dates

Wednesday, Sept. 19

8-9:30 p.m. Survivor: Philippines (25th Edition Premiere)

Monday, Sept. 24

8-8:30 p.m. How I Met Your Mother (8th Season Premiere)

8:30-9 p.m. Partners (Series Debut)

9-9:30 p.m. 2 Broke Girls (2nd Season Premiere)

9:30-10 p.m. Mike & Molly (3rd Season Premiere)

10-11 p.m. Hawaii Five-0 (3rd Season Premiere)



Tuesday, Sept. 25

8-9 p.m. NCIS (10th Season Premiere)

9-10 p.m. NCIS: Los Angeles (4th Season Premiere)

10-11 p.m. Vegas (Series Debut)

Wednesday, Sept. 26

9-10 p.m. Criminal Minds (8th Season Premiere)

10-11 p.m. CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (13th Season Premiere)

Thursday, Sept. 27

8-8:30 p.m. The Big Bang Theory (6th Season Premiere)

8:30-9 p.m. Two and a Half Men (10th Season Premiere)

9-10 p.m. Person of Interest (2nd Season Premiere)

10-11 p.m. Elementary (Series Debut)

Friday, Sept. 28

8-9 p.m. CSI: NY (9th Season Premiere)

9-10 p.m. Made in Jersey (Series Debut)

10-11 p.m. Blue Bloods (3rd Season Premiere)

Saturday, Sept. 29

10-11 p.m. 48 Hours Mystery (26th Season Premiere)

Sunday, Sept. 30

7-8 p.m. 60 Minutes (45th Season Premiere)

8-9 p.m. The Amazing Race (21st Edition Premiere)

9-10 p.m. The Good Wife (4th Season Premiere)

10-11 p.m. The Mentalist (5th Season Premiere)