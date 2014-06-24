CBS Sets Majority of Fall Debuts for Premiere Week

With the exception of a few series, CBS will once again premiere the majority of its fall lineup during the traditional “Premiere Week” in late September.

Announcing its fall premiere dates on Tuesday, CBS will officially kick off the 2014-15 season with back-to-back episodes of The Big Bang Theory on Sept. 22 in its temporary Monday home during the 8 p.m. hour. The back-to-back episodes of the highly rated comedy will lead into new series Scorpion at 9 p.m., followed by the finale of summer series Under the Dome. The following week NCIS: Los Angeles moves into its new 10 p.m. home and Mom returns for its sophomore season at 8:30 p.m.

New NCIS spinoff NCIS: New Orleans will premiere in NCIS: LA’s old post at 9 p.m. on Sept. 23, leading out of the debut of NCIS. On Wednesday, Sept. 24 summer drama Extant will air its two-hour season finale out of the premiere of Survivor, with Criminal Minds and freshman Stalker premiering the following Wednesday on Oct. 1.

Big Bang will move back to Thursdays following the conclusion of CBS’ Thursday Night Football telecasts, which kick off Sept. 11 with the Baltimore Ravens against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The rest of CBS’ Thursday lineup – The Millers, Two and a Half Men, new series The McCarthy’s and drama Elementary – will debut Oct. 30.

2 Broke Girls will return to its 8 p.m. Monday time slot Oct. 27 once Big Bang vacates that spot.

Other new series Madam Secretary will premiere a day before the official Premiere Week on Sunday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m., along with the premieres for 60 Minutes and The Good Wife.

CBS’s 2014 - 2015 Premiere Dates

Thursday, Sept. 11

7:30-8:25 PM/ET THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL PRE-GAME SHOW

8:25 PM/ET NFL THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL (Pittsburgh @ Baltimore)

Sunday, Sept. 21

7:00-8:00 PM 60 MINUTES (47th Season Premiere)

8:00-9:00 PM MADAM SECRETARY (Series Debut)

9:00-10:00 PM THE GOOD WIFE (6th Season Premiere)

Monday, Sept. 22

8:00-8:30 PM THE BIG BANG THEORY (8th Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM THE BIG BANG THEORY (New Episode)

9:00-10:00 PM SCORPION (Series Debut)

10:00-11:00 PM UNDER THE DOME (Season Finale)

Tuesday, Sept. 23

8:00-9:00 PM NCIS (12th Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM NCIS: NEW ORLEANS (Series Debut)

10:00-11:00 PM PERSON OF INTEREST (4th Season Premiere)

Wednesday, Sept. 24

8:00-9:00 PM SURVIVOR (29th Edition Premiere)

9:00-11:00 PM EXTANT (Two-Hour Season Finale)

Friday, Sept. 26

8:00-9:00 PM THE AMAZING RACE (25th Edition Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM HAWAII FIVE-0 (5th Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM BLUE BLOODS (5th Season Premiere)

Saturday, Sept. 27

10:00-11:00 PM 48 HOURS (27th Season Premiere)

Sunday, Sept. 28

10:00-11:00 PM CSI: CRIME SCENE INVESTIGATION (15th Season Premiere)

Monday, Sept. 29

8:30-9:00 PM MOM (2nd Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM NCIS: LOS ANGELES (6th Season Premiere)

Wednesday, Oct. 1

9:00-10:00 PM CRIMINAL MINDS (10th Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM STALKER (Series Debut)

Monday, Oct. 27

8:00-8:30 PM 2 BROKE GIRLS (4th Season Premiere)

Thursday, Oct. 30

8:00-8:30 PM THE BIG BANG THEORY (Regular Time Period Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM THE MILLERS (2nd Season Premiere)

9:00-9:30 PM TWO AND A HALF MEN (12th Season Premiere)

9:30-10:00 PM THE McCARTHYS (Series Debut)

10:00-11:00 PM ELEMENTARY (3rd Season Premiere)