CBS Sets Hour-Long 'How I Met Your Mother' Premiere
CBS will again launch its fall season during the official
premiere week following its broadcast of the 65th Prime Emmy Awards
on Sunday, Sept. 22, according to its fall schedule released Monday.
How I Met Your Mother
will kick off the week with a special hour-long episode on Monday, Sept. 23 at
8 p.m. leading into 2 Broke Girls and
new Anna Faris comedy Mom at 9:30
p.m., followed by freshman drama thriller Hostages
at 10 p.m. Remaining new Monday comedy We
Are Men will bow the following week on Sept. 30 at 8:30 p.m.
New comedies The
Millers and The Crazy Ones will
debut that Thursday, Sept. 26 at 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., respectively,
sandwiched between the season premieres of The
Big Bang Theory and Two and a Half
Men.
And as usual, Survivor
will launch its next season a week earlier with a 90-minute debut on Wednesday,
Sept. 18. CBS also announced that midseason drama Intelligence will bow on Monday, Feb. 24 following the 15-episode
run of Hostages.
The network's full schedule of 2013-14 premiere dates is
below:
Wednesday, Sept. 18
8-9:30 p.m.: Survivor (27th edition
premiere)
Sunday, Sept. 22
8-11 p.m. ET/ 5-8 p.m. PT: The 65th
Primetime Emmy Awards
Monday, Sept. 23
8-9 p.m.: How I Met Your Mother (9th season
premiere)
9-9:30 p.m.: 2 Broke Girls (3rd season
premiere)
9:30-10 p.m.: Mom (series debut)
10-11p.m.: Hostages (series debut)
Tuesday, Sept. 24
8-9 p.m.: NCIS (11th season premiere)
9-10 p.m.: NCIS: Los Angeles (5th season
premiere)
10-11 p.m.: Person of Interest (3rd season
premiere)
Wednesday, Sept. 25
9-10 p.m.: Criminal Minds (9th season
premiere)
10-11 p.m.: CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
(14th season premiere)
Thursday, Sept. 26
8-8:30 p.m.: The Big Bang Theory (7th
season premiere)
8:30-9 p.m.: The Millers (series
debut)
9-9:30 p.m.: The Crazy Ones (series
debut)
9:30-10 p.m.: Two And A Half Men
(11thseason premiere)
10-11 p.m.: Elementary (2nd season
premiere)
Friday, Sept. 27
8-9 p.m.: Undercover Boss (5th season
premiere)
9-10 p.m.: Hawaii Five-0 (4th season
premiere)
10-11 p.m.: Blue Bloods (4thseason
premiere)
Saturday, Sept. 28
10-11 p.m.: 48 Hours (26th season premiere)
Sunday, Sept. 29
7-8 p.m.: 60 Minutes (46th season
premiere)
8-9 p.m.: The AmazingRace (23rd edition premiere)
9-10 p.m.: The Good Wife (5th season
premiere)
10-11 p.m.: The Mentalist (6thseason
premiere)
Monday, Feb. 24
10-11 p.m.: Intelligence (series debut)
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.