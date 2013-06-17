CBS Sets Hour-Long 'How I Met Your Mother' Premiere

CBS will again launch its fall season during the official

premiere week following its broadcast of the 65th Prime Emmy Awards

on Sunday, Sept. 22, according to its fall schedule released Monday.

How I Met Your Mother

will kick off the week with a special hour-long episode on Monday, Sept. 23 at

8 p.m. leading into 2 Broke Girls and

new Anna Faris comedy Mom at 9:30

p.m., followed by freshman drama thriller Hostages

at 10 p.m. Remaining new Monday comedy We

Are Men will bow the following week on Sept. 30 at 8:30 p.m.

New comedies The

Millers and The Crazy Ones will

debut that Thursday, Sept. 26 at 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., respectively,

sandwiched between the season premieres of The

Big Bang Theory and Two and a Half

Men.

And as usual, Survivor

will launch its next season a week earlier with a 90-minute debut on Wednesday,

Sept. 18. CBS also announced that midseason drama Intelligence will bow on Monday, Feb. 24 following the 15-episode

run of Hostages.

The network's full schedule of 2013-14 premiere dates is

below:

Wednesday, Sept. 18

8-9:30 p.m.: Survivor (27th edition

premiere)

Sunday, Sept. 22

8-11 p.m. ET/ 5-8 p.m. PT: The 65th

Primetime Emmy Awards

Monday, Sept. 23

8-9 p.m.: How I Met Your Mother (9th season

premiere)

9-9:30 p.m.: 2 Broke Girls (3rd season

premiere)

9:30-10 p.m.: Mom (series debut)



10-11p.m.: Hostages (series debut)

Tuesday, Sept. 24

8-9 p.m.: NCIS (11th season premiere)

9-10 p.m.: NCIS: Los Angeles (5th season

premiere)

10-11 p.m.: Person of Interest (3rd season

premiere)

Wednesday, Sept. 25

9-10 p.m.: Criminal Minds (9th season

premiere)

10-11 p.m.: CSI: Crime Scene Investigation

(14th season premiere)

Thursday, Sept. 26

8-8:30 p.m.: The Big Bang Theory (7th

season premiere)

8:30-9 p.m.: The Millers (series

debut)

9-9:30 p.m.: The Crazy Ones (series

debut)

9:30-10 p.m.: Two And A Half Men

(11thseason premiere)

10-11 p.m.: Elementary (2nd season

premiere)

Friday, Sept. 27

8-9 p.m.: Undercover Boss (5th season

premiere)

9-10 p.m.: Hawaii Five-0 (4th season

premiere)

10-11 p.m.: Blue Bloods (4thseason

premiere)

Saturday, Sept. 28

10-11 p.m.: 48 Hours (26th season premiere)

Sunday, Sept. 29

7-8 p.m.: 60 Minutes (46th season

premiere)

8-9 p.m.: The AmazingRace (23rd edition premiere)

9-10 p.m.: The Good Wife (5th season

premiere)

10-11 p.m.: The Mentalist (6thseason

premiere)

Monday, Feb. 24

10-11 p.m.: Intelligence (series debut)