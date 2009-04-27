CBS Sends 'Harper’s Island' To Saturday Nights

CBS is moving mystery series Harper’s Island to Saturday nights at 9 p.m beginning May 2. CBS will be pairing the drama with new episodes of 48 Hours Mystery, forming a two-hour “mystery” block on Saturdays.

The network will air a pair of repeats and the season finale of CSI: NY in Harper’s old timeslot Thursday evenings at 10 p.m. A repeat of Criminal Minds will air on April 30, a repeat of CSI May 7 and the season finale of CSI: NY May 14, following the season finale of CSI.

"The preliminary DVR and online streaming data suggest a passionate audience for Harper's outside its current Thursday time period borders," said Kelly Kahl, Senior Executive Vice President Prime Time, CBS Television. "This move gives us an opportunity to improve the time period on Thursday while experimenting with more original programming on Saturday, and continuing to serve an audience that is clearly engaged in the ongoing Harper’s Island story."