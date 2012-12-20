CBS Schedules 'The Job' Premiere for Feb. 8
CBS' new reality competition series The Job will
premiere Friday, Feb. 8 at 8 p.m.
The Job, from executive producers Michael Davies and
Mark Burnett, features five contestants each episode competing in elimination
challenges before a panel of executives for a chance at their dream job.
In addition to each episode's featured company, which will
be announced in January, representatives from three guest companies in related
industries will be able to make an offer to one of the candidates.
Lisa Ling will host the series, which is produced by Sony
Pictures Television and Embassy Row.
Undercover Boss, which currently airs Fridays at 8
p.m., will return to the schedule April 19.
