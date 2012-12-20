CBS Schedules 'The Job' Premiere for Feb. 8

CBS' new reality competition series The Job will

premiere Friday, Feb. 8 at 8 p.m.



The Job, from executive producers Michael Davies and

Mark Burnett, features five contestants each episode competing in elimination

challenges before a panel of executives for a chance at their dream job.





In addition to each episode's featured company, which will

be announced in January, representatives from three guest companies in related

industries will be able to make an offer to one of the candidates.





Lisa Ling will host the series, which is produced by Sony

Pictures Television and Embassy Row.



Undercover Boss, which currently airs Fridays at 8

p.m., will return to the schedule April 19.