CBS Schedules 'Golden Boy' on Fridays

CBS will preview its new midseason drama Golden Boy on Tuesday, Feb. 26 and March

5 at 10 p.m. before shifting it to Fridays

at 9 p.m. starting March 8.

The drama about the rise of a cop who becomes the youngest

police commissioner in New York City and the personal and professional costs he

pays stars Theo James and Chi McBride. Current Friday occupant CSI: NY will air its season finale on

Feb. 22 before Golden Boy moves in,

with Tuesday drama Vegas returning to

the schedule on March 12.

Veteran comedy Rules

of Engagement will air its seventh season premiere on Monday, Feb. 4 at

8:30 p.m., taking over the time period vacated by the canceled Partners.

CBS additionally announced that the spring editions of Survivor and The Amazing Race will debut on Wednesday, Feb. 13 and Sunday, Feb.

17, respectively.