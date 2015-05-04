CBS Says It Leads Nets in Consumers

With broadcast upfront presentations a week away, CBS released an analysis that shows that it not only has the most viewers, but the most consumers of any TV network.

CBS also says that the top shows for reaching consumers in nearly every category are in the network’s primetime schedule.

TV networks have started to employ data and analytics to show advertisers the value of the audiences they draw. CBS says it latest findings are based on single-source research data from Nielsen and Rentrak.

“The other broadcast networks and cable networks might be also offering analytic solutions, but what CBS has they don’t have is analytics solutions and the dominant position with consumers across all of the top product categories and brands," said David Poltrack, research guru and president of CBS Vision.

Using consumer data helps CBS because it might stop advertisers from focusing their media buys on viewers in the 18 to 49 and 25 to 54 year age groups. Those demographic groups exclude older viewers that watch the broadcast networks, CBS in particular. CBS included those older viewers in this analysis.

“This includes all consumers no matter what their age is,” Poltrack said. “That’s the point. If you are selling, you don’t want to ignore consumers just because they reached their 55th birthday. That’s the beauty of the new analytics.”

CBS looked at the tpp 20 shows in delivering consumers in dozens of key product categories, and CBS had a dominant number of those shows. “These are the programs advertisers are seeking to assure that they have broad reach,” Poltrack said.”If you want to reach your company’s customers, the majority of those programs are on CBS.”

The analysis puts CBS in the top spot among new auto shoppers, ranging from those looking for a sub-compact car to a luxury sports car.

The analysts also put CBS atop categories thought to attract younger buyers, such as movie tickets. Poltrack adds that CBS shows are tops at reaching people who shop in Apple stores and buy coffee at Starbucks.

CBS is also the leader if you looked at lifestyle categories, rather than product categories, he says.

CBS is banking on its data and analytics helping it maintain its top spot in the upfront market.

“We are confident that this new data, along with our new Campaign Performance Audit offering, will enable our advertisers to buy CBS efficiently and effectively while delivering a solid return on investment,” said Jo Ann Ross, president of network sales from CBS.

In March, CBS announced a new data product, the Campaign Performance Audit, designed to help assure that clients were spending their media dollars wisely.