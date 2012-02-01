CBS' Rookie Cop Drama ‘NYC 22' to Premiere Apr. 15
New CBS police drama NYC
22 will premiere Sunday, April 15 at 10 p.m., the network announced
Wednesday. It replaces CSI: Miami on
the schedule, which will have wrapped its season by then.
The series (formerly known as The 2-2 and Rookies) follows six rookie NYPD cops as
they patrol the streets of upper Manhattan. Robert DeNiro is an executive
producer along with Jane Rosenthal, Richard Price, Ken Sanzel and James
Marigold for CBS Television Studios with Tribeca Productions.
The April premiere date means CBS can use its NCAA March
Madness basketball coverage as a launch pad for the series, which entertainmentpresident Nina Tassler pointed to at her TCA session in January.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.