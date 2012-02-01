CBS' Rookie Cop Drama ‘NYC 22' to Premiere Apr. 15

New CBS police drama NYC

22 will premiere Sunday, April 15 at 10 p.m., the network announced

Wednesday. It replaces CSI: Miami on

the schedule, which will have wrapped its season by then.

The series (formerly known as The 2-2 and Rookies) follows six rookie NYPD cops as

they patrol the streets of upper Manhattan. Robert DeNiro is an executive

producer along with Jane Rosenthal, Richard Price, Ken Sanzel and James

Marigold for CBS Television Studios with Tribeca Productions.

The April premiere date means CBS can use its NCAA March

Madness basketball coverage as a launch pad for the series, which entertainmentpresident Nina Tassler pointed to at her TCA session in January.