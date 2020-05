Turns out CBS freshman drama Unforgettable is not so easily forgotten.

The network announced Friday it has revived the canceled Poppy

Montgomery starrer, ordering 13 new episodes for a summer 2013 return.

CBS originally axed Unforgettable

in May despite solid ratings; it averaged a 2.0 rating with adults 18-49 and 10.3

million viewers on Tuesdays at 10 p.m.