CBS Reveals Fall Programming

CBS has shared its 2019-2020 prime schedule, which features four new dramas, four new comedies and 24 returning series. Five shows will premiere in the fall. They include Bob♥Abishola from Chuck Lorre, starring Billy Gardell; Carol’s Second Act, starring Patricia Heaton; and The Unicorn, starring Walton Goggins. The two fall dramas are Evil, a psychological mystery from Michelle and Robert King, starring Katja Herbers and Mike Colter; and courthouse ensemble All Rise.

The new shows debuting later in the season include the dramas FBI: Most Wanted from producer Dick Wolf and starring Julian McMahon; and Tommy, starring Edie Falco; and comedy Broke, from producer Jennie Snyder Urman and starring Jaime Camil and Pauley Perrette.

“Our new lineup features both classic CBS shows and genres that viewers love, as well as some new series that push the boundaries of what you might expect from us,” said Kelly Kahl, president, CBS Entertainment. “We are also saving some very strong series for the second part of the year as part of a strategy to roll out new and returning series throughout the season.”

Thom Sherman, senior executive VP, programming, said the new shows have “thought-provoking stories, culturally relevant themes and tremendous casts, from award-winning producers and writers. We are also building on the diverse series we launched last season with more leading roles for women and more inclusive storytelling across all of our new comedies and dramas.”

Kahl called the schedule “stable but not sleepy, aggressive but not reckless.”

Mondays feature The Neighborhood and Bob♥Abishola, followed by All Rise and Bull.

Tuesdays are NCIS, FBI and NCIS: New Orleans.

Wednesdays are Survivor, SEAL Team and SWAT.

Thursdays are Young Sheldon and The Unicorn, Mom and Carol’s Second Act, then Evil.

Fridays are Hawaii Five-0, Magnum P.I. and Blue Bloods.

Saturdays offer Crimetime Saturday.

Sundays air 60 Minutes,God Friended Me, NCIS: Los Angeles and Madam Secretary.

CBS announced that Madam Secretary will conclude after ten episodes this fall.

Bob♥Abishola is a love story about a middle-aged compression sock businessman from Detroit who falls for his cardiac nurse, a Nigerian immigrant, while recovering from a heart attack. Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku and Christine Ebersole are in the cast.

Carol’s Second Act is about a woman who embarks on a unique second act after raising her children, getting divorced and retiring from teaching: pursuing her dream of becoming a doctor. Patricia Heaton, Kyle MacLachlan and Ito Aghayere are in the cast.



The Unicorn is a single-camera comedy about a tight-knit group of friends and family that helps Wade (Walton Goggins) embrace his “new normal” in the wake of the loss of his wife. Rob Corddry and Michaela Watkins are also in the cast.

All Rise follows the chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors and public defenders in Los Angeles. Simone Missick, Wilson Bethel and Marg Helgenberger are in the cast.

Evil is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion. Katja Herbers, Mike Colter and Aasif Mandvi are in the cast.