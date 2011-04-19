CBS Replacing 'Chaos' With 'Flashpoint'

CBS will return summer police drama Flashpoint to its schedule on Friday, May 6, replacing newcomer Chaos.

Chaos, which

earned a 1.0 rating with adults 18-49 and 5.68 million total viewers in its

third episode that aired April 15, will be pulled from the schedule

immediately.

In its place at 8 p.m., CBS will air a repeat of CSI: NY this Friday and scheduled

coverage of the Royal Wedding on April 29.

Flashpoint averaged

7.13 million total viewers and a 1.4 rating with adults 18-49 on Fridays last

summer.