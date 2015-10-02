CBS Renews 'Zoo' for Summer 2016

After the animals-gone-wild drama’s promising summer, CBS will air a second season of Zoo during summer 2016. Based on the bestselling book by James Patterson, Zoo is described by CBS as “a global thriller about a wave of violent animal attacks against humans across the planet.”

"Zoo’s thrilling stories clicked with audiences each week during a very competitive summer," said Glenn Geller, president, CBS Entertainment. "We're excited for viewers to see where our talented writers and cast take them as the adventure continues to unfold during season two in the ultimate fight of man vs. beast."

Zoo is produced by CBS Television Studios and is distributed domestically by CBS Television Distribution and worldwide by CBS Studios International. Patterson is one of the executive producers.

Its season finale Sept. 15 rated a 0.9. The first season is available on Netflix.

Zoo joins BrainDead, a one-hour comic thriller from Robert and Michelle King, and the next edition of Big Brother, on CBS’ 2016 summer line-up.