CBS Renews ‘Unforgettable' for Summer 2014
CBS has renewed Unforgettable for a 13-episode third season
to air in summer 2014.
This past summer, the police drama starring Poppy Montgomery
averaged a 1.4 rating with adults 18-49 and 8.23 million viewers on Sundays at 9 p.m., doubling the
network's year-ago time period.
Unforgettable is produced by Sony Television Studios in
association with CBS Television Studios. Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Ed
Redlich and John Bellucci are executive producers.
It joins the second season of Under the Dome and the new StevenSpielberg drama Extant on CBS' summer 2014 schedule.
