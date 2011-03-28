CBS Renews 'Undercover Boss,' 'Amazing Race'
CBS has picked up its reality series The Amazing Race and Undercover
Boss for the 2011-12 season.
The renewal brings Amazing
Race to 19 seasons and Undercover
Boss to three. Both series air as part of CBS' Sunday night lineup.
The fall edition of Amazing
Race averaged about 12 million viewers while gaining 3% in the key adults
18-49 demo. The current season of Amazing
Race, which brought back former contestants for another shot at the prize, is
being broadcast is HD for the first time
Undercover Boss has
averaged 12.3 million viewers and a 3.4 rating with adults 18-49 in its second
season.
