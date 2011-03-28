CBS Renews 'Undercover Boss,' 'Amazing Race'

CBS has picked up its reality series The Amazing Race and Undercover

Boss for the 2011-12 season.

The renewal brings Amazing

Race to 19 seasons and Undercover

Boss to three. Both series air as part of CBS' Sunday night lineup.

The fall edition of Amazing

Race averaged about 12 million viewers while gaining 3% in the key adults

18-49 demo. The current season of Amazing

Race, which brought back former contestants for another shot at the prize, is

being broadcast is HD for the first time

Undercover Boss has

averaged 12.3 million viewers and a 3.4 rating with adults 18-49 in its second

season.