CBS Renews 'Two and a Half Men' for Season 11
CBS has renewed Two
and a Half Men for an 11th season, the network announced on
Twitter Friday.
Both stars Jon Cryer and Ashton Kutcher are set to return for
the 2013-14 season. Angus T. Jones, who is attending college in the fall, will
not return as a regular cast member but may recur on the series next season.
In a move to Thursdays behind juggernaut The Big Bang Theory this season, Men is averaging a 3.4 rating with
adults 18-49.
Men joins
returning comedies How I Met Your Mother,
Mike & Molly, 2 Broke Girls and The
Big Bang Theory on CBS' 2013-14 schedule. The fate of veteran benchwarmer Rules of Engagement remains
undetermined.
