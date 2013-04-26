CBS Renews 'Two and a Half Men' for Season 11

CBS has renewed Two

and a Half Men for an 11th season, the network announced on

Twitter Friday.

Both stars Jon Cryer and Ashton Kutcher are set to return for

the 2013-14 season. Angus T. Jones, who is attending college in the fall, will

not return as a regular cast member but may recur on the series next season.

In a move to Thursdays behind juggernaut The Big Bang Theory this season, Men is averaging a 3.4 rating with

adults 18-49.

Men joins

returning comedies How I Met Your Mother,

Mike & Molly, 2 Broke Girls and The

Big Bang Theory on CBS' 2013-14 schedule. The fate of veteran benchwarmer Rules of Engagement remains

undetermined.