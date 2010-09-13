CBS Renews Tony Awards Broadcast Agreement

CBS has signed a new agreement to broadcast the Tony Awards through 2013, it was announced Monday (Sept. 13). The awards show, which honors achievement in theater on Broadway, has aired on the network since 1978.

The 65th Annual Tony Awards will be broadcast in a live three-hour ceremony in June 2011. The ceremonies are presented by Tony Award Productions, which is a joint venture of The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

"For more than three decades, The Tony Awards has been an annual CBS showcase and a big part of our ongoing commitment to support the performing arts on television," said Jack Sussman, executive vice president, specials, music and live events, CBS Entertainment, in a statement. "We look forward to continuing this great partnership and bringing the best of Broadway to our viewers for many years to come."

The 63rd Annual Tony Awards recently picked up a pair of Primetime Emmy Awards for CBS, for Outstanding Special Class Programs and Outstanding Writing for a Variety, Music or Comedy Special.