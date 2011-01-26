CBS Renews 'The Talk'
CBS has renewed its freshman daytime hour The Talk for a
second season.
The chatfest, which premiered in October, is hosted by Julie
Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Holly Robinson Peete and Leah Remini, who
approach topics of the day from the point of view of motherhood. Marissa Jaret
Winokur was an original sixth host, but she exited the show earlier this month citing not enough airtime for her "mom-on-the-street" segments.
"After only a few months on the air, The Talk has
delivered creative and ratings growth and established a strong profile in
daytime," said Nina Tassler, president, CBS Entertainment. "The co-hosts have
clicked together, the topics have connected with the audience and the show has
added a new dimension to our top-rated daytime line-up. We're excited
about its current success and the potential to grow and evolve The Talk even
further."
Since its premiere, The Talk has averaged 2.21 million
viewers, 1.1 rating with women 25-54 and 0.8 with women 18-49. It hit a season-high 2.4 million viewers the week of Jan. 14.
Brad Bessey, Gilbert and John Redmann executive produce for CBS Television Studios.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.