CBS Renews 'The Talk'

CBS has renewed its freshman daytime hour The Talk for a

second season.

The chatfest, which premiered in October, is hosted by Julie

Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Holly Robinson Peete and Leah Remini, who

approach topics of the day from the point of view of motherhood. Marissa Jaret

Winokur was an original sixth host, but she exited the show earlier this month citing not enough airtime for her "mom-on-the-street" segments.

"After only a few months on the air, The Talk has

delivered creative and ratings growth and established a strong profile in

daytime," said Nina Tassler, president, CBS Entertainment. "The co-hosts have

clicked together, the topics have connected with the audience and the show has

added a new dimension to our top-rated daytime line-up. We're excited

about its current success and the potential to grow and evolve The Talk even

further."

Since its premiere, The Talk has averaged 2.21 million

viewers, 1.1 rating with women 25-54 and 0.8 with women 18-49. It hit a season-high 2.4 million viewers the week of Jan. 14.

Brad Bessey, Gilbert and John Redmann executive produce for CBS Television Studios.