CBS Renews Seven Dramas, Two Comedies for 2013-14

CBS on Wednesday renewed a majority of its primetime slate,

picking up seven dramas, two comedies and three reality series for the 2013-14

season.

The renewed drams are Elementary, The Good Wife,

NCIS: LA, Person of Interest, The Mentalist, Hawaii Five-0 and Blue

Bloods, along with comedies 2 Broke Girls and Mike & Molly.

Those nine join previously announced renewalsfor The Big Bang Theory, the final season of How I Met Your Mother,

NCIS

and CSI.

Its reality series The Amazing Race, Survivor and Undercover

Boss will also return with new seasons as well as newsmagazine 60

Minutes and 48 Hours.

CBS said it is in discussions with Warner Bros. Television

for another season of Two and a Half Men.

Missing from the list are perennial bubble comedy Rules

of Engagement and Criminal Minds, which is said to be in cast

negotiations. Freshman drama Vegas shifts to Friday on April 9, a night

CBS brass sees as its likeliest chance to return next season. Its Tuesday

replacement Golden Boy and Friday's CSI: NY seem unlikely to

return.