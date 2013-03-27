CBS Renews Seven Dramas, Two Comedies for 2013-14
CBS on Wednesday renewed a majority of its primetime slate,
picking up seven dramas, two comedies and three reality series for the 2013-14
season.
The renewed drams are Elementary, The Good Wife,
NCIS: LA, Person of Interest, The Mentalist, Hawaii Five-0 and Blue
Bloods, along with comedies 2 Broke Girls and Mike & Molly.
Those nine join previously announced renewalsfor The Big Bang Theory, the final season of How I Met Your Mother,
NCIS
and CSI.
Its reality series The Amazing Race, Survivor and Undercover
Boss will also return with new seasons as well as newsmagazine 60
Minutes and 48 Hours.
CBS said it is in discussions with Warner Bros. Television
for another season of Two and a Half Men.
Missing from the list are perennial bubble comedy Rules
of Engagement and Criminal Minds, which is said to be in cast
negotiations. Freshman drama Vegas shifts to Friday on April 9, a night
CBS brass sees as its likeliest chance to return next season. Its Tuesday
replacement Golden Boy and Friday's CSI: NY seem unlikely to
return.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.