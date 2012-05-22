CBS Renews 'Rules of Engagement' for Seventh Season

CBS has ordered another season of Rules of Engagement, giving the multicamera comedy a seventh season.

The 13-episode order will bring the total episode count to a syndication-friendly 100.

Rules of Engagement has been a reliable performer for CBS. Its sixth season averaged a 3.3 rating in the 18-49 demo, though it had the benefit of a strong lead in from The Big Bang Theory.

The show's seventh season will premiere in midseason.