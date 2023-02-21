CBS Renews Nine More Series for 2023-24 Season

‘CSI: Vegas’ was one of nine 2023-24 renewals announced by CBS.

CBS said it renewed nine more series for the 2023-24 season.

The series coming back next season are 60 Minutes, CSI: Vegas, NCIS: Hawai’i, Survivor, The Amazing Race, Tough as Nails, Lingo and 48 Hours.

Earlier, CBS had renewed Fire Country, Young Sheldon, Ghosts, The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola, So Help Me Todd, The Equalizer, FBI, FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted.

CBS also said it has given an early series order to The Never Game, a new drama starring Justin Hartley of This Is Us.

“This season, CBS is continuing its winning tradition, delivering an unparalleled combination of top returning series and new hit shows that are entertaining huge audiences on both broadcast and streaming,” CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach said. “It is a testament to the stellar work being done by our best-in-class talent in front of and behind the camera that we have had yet another exceptional season, and I know we will only continue to build on this foundation of outstanding programming as we look ahead toward next fall.” ■