CBS Renews ‘NCIS' for Ninth Season

CBS has renewed NCIS for a ninth season, according to a Wednesday announcement from CBS Entertainment President Nina Tassler. The order marks the first CBS drama to get picked up for next fall.

Currently in its eighth season, the series became television's most-watched drama series last season with an average audience of 18.9 million viewers. NCIS continues to hold that title, averaging 19.6 million viewers this season and its Feb. 1 episode posted a series high 22.9 million. That episode also marked a season high 4.6 rating with adults 18-49, the show's best since Oct. 2009.

The show's star, Mark Harmon has signed a new two-year deal to continue on the series and will be bumped from producer to executive producer its next season. Harmon has also signed a production deal with CBS TV Studios for his company Wings Prods., which will be housed on the CBS lot.

"It's simply amazing that a show in its eighth season continues to perform at such an elite level," Tassler said. "This is a tribute to the hard work of its talented writers, producers and cast for bringing to life such compelling stories and characters with intrigue and humor. The quality of the storytelling is also evident by the series' incredibly devoted fan base who we thank for their passion and commitment to NCIS on CBS, in online communities and around the world."

"NCIS has become a network phenomenon and a global sensation. The show continues to hit audience peaks on CBS and is a top performer in territories around the world," said David Stapf, president, CBS Television Studios. "We thank an amazing cast, led by Mark Harmon, which has undeniable chemistry, for bringing to life characters with such amazing universal appeal. And, we credit Shane (Brennan) and Gary (Glasberg) for the storytelling and production vision that delivers compelling episodes every week and a fresh creative vision every year."