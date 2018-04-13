CBS Renews 'NCIS' for Season 16

CBS has renewed NCIS, its No. 1 drama, for the 2018-2019 broadcast season. It will be the show’s 16 season.

Star and executive producer Mark Harmon has signed a new agreement to continue with the show.

“It’s pretty simple–viewers everywhere love NCIS,” said Kelly Kahl, president, CBS Entertainment. “This show speaks to viewers of all ages, in all parts of the country and around the world. NCIS’ amazing characters and terrific storytelling result in some of TV’s most passionate fans. Of course, none of this would be possible without an outstanding production team, and talented cast led by the incomparable and absolutely tireless Mark Harmon. We’re thrilled he is returning as the centerpiece of the show, and we could not be more excited for NCIS’ 16 season.”

This season, NCIS is averaging 17 million viewers and is one of the top five most-watched shows on broadcast television.

NCIS premiered on CBS in 2003. It currently airs Tuesdays at 8.