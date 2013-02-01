CBS Renews 'NCIS' for 2013-14 Season

CBS has renewed television's most-watched drama NCIS

for the 2013-14 season, the network announced Friday.

Series star and executive producer Mark Harmon has extended

his contract to return for the 11th season.

Despite being on the air for a decade, NCIS has

continued to grow with age, averaging a 4.2 rating with adults 18-49 in its

current season and 21.5 million total viewers, up 7% over last year.

NCIS is also a hit in domestic syndication for USA,

ranking as cable's top off-network drama. The series is licensed in more than

200 international markets.

"NCIS is the

type of franchise every company wants in today's global content ecosystem --

high-quality storytelling that generates passionate viewers and drives revenue

on every conceivable platform," said CBS Corp. CEO Leslie Moonves in a

statement.