CBS Renews 'NCIS' for 2013-14 Season
CBS has renewed television's most-watched drama NCIS
for the 2013-14 season, the network announced Friday.
Series star and executive producer Mark Harmon has extended
his contract to return for the 11th season.
Despite being on the air for a decade, NCIS has
continued to grow with age, averaging a 4.2 rating with adults 18-49 in its
current season and 21.5 million total viewers, up 7% over last year.
NCIS is also a hit in domestic syndication for USA,
ranking as cable's top off-network drama. The series is licensed in more than
200 international markets.
"NCIS is the
type of franchise every company wants in today's global content ecosystem --
high-quality storytelling that generates passionate viewers and drives revenue
on every conceivable platform," said CBS Corp. CEO Leslie Moonves in a
statement.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.