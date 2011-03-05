CBS Renews ‘How I Met Your Mother' For Two Seasons
CBS has renewed How I
Met Your Mother for two more seasons, bringing the sitcom through the
2012-13 season.
The show, from Twentieth Century Fox Television, is
currently in its sixth season, averaging a 3.8 adults 18-49 rating and 9.5 million viewers.
HIMYM
is even more important to CBS' schedule now that its top-rated series, Two and a Half Men, has halted
production.
The pick-up follows the three-year renewal of Thursday night comedy The Big Bang Theory in January. HIMYM currently leads CBS' Monday night lineup at 8 p.m.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.