CBS Renews ‘How I Met Your Mother' For Two Seasons

CBS has renewed How I

Met Your Mother for two more seasons, bringing the sitcom through the

2012-13 season.

The show, from Twentieth Century Fox Television, is

currently in its sixth season, averaging a 3.8 adults 18-49 rating and 9.5 million viewers.



HIMYM

is even more important to CBS' schedule now that its top-rated series, Two and a Half Men, has halted

production.

The pick-up follows the three-year renewal of Thursday night comedy The Big Bang Theory in January. HIMYM currently leads CBS' Monday night lineup at 8 p.m.