CBS Renews 'How I Met Your Mother' for Ninth and Final Season

As had been hinted at, CBS officially renewed How I Met

Your Mother for a ninth and final season.

All series regulars -- Josh Radnor, Alyson Hannigan, Jason

Segel, Neil Patrick Harris and Cobie Smulders -- and creators Carter Bays and

Craig Thomas will return. The network says the mother will finally be revealed.

How I Met Your Mother has been a solid performer on

the network's Monday comedy block, reaching series-highs last season. Currently

in its eighth season, How I Met Your Mother is averaging a 4.0 rating

with adults 18-49 and 9.75 million total viewers. Its most recent episode on

Jan. 21 drew a 3.7 rating with adults 18-49 and just over 10 million total

viewers.

"Through eight years, How I Met Your Mother has

mastered the art of leading-edge comedy, emotional water-cooler moments

and pop culture catch phrases," said Nina Tassler, president, CBS

Entertainment. "We are excited for Carter, Craig, Pam Fryman and

this amazing cast to tell the final chapter and reveal television's most

mysterious mother to some of TV's most passionate fans."