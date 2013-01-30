CBS Renews 'How I Met Your Mother' for Ninth and Final Season
As had been hinted at, CBS officially renewed How I Met
Your Mother for a ninth and final season.
All series regulars -- Josh Radnor, Alyson Hannigan, Jason
Segel, Neil Patrick Harris and Cobie Smulders -- and creators Carter Bays and
Craig Thomas will return. The network says the mother will finally be revealed.
How I Met Your Mother has been a solid performer on
the network's Monday comedy block, reaching series-highs last season. Currently
in its eighth season, How I Met Your Mother is averaging a 4.0 rating
with adults 18-49 and 9.75 million total viewers. Its most recent episode on
Jan. 21 drew a 3.7 rating with adults 18-49 and just over 10 million total
viewers.
"Through eight years, How I Met Your Mother has
mastered the art of leading-edge comedy, emotional water-cooler moments
and pop culture catch phrases," said Nina Tassler, president, CBS
Entertainment. "We are excited for Carter, Craig, Pam Fryman and
this amazing cast to tell the final chapter and reveal television's most
mysterious mother to some of TV's most passionate fans."
