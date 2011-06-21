CBS Renews Grammys Broadcast Deal Through 2021
CBS and The Recording Academy have a reached a new 10-year
deal to keep the annual Grammy Awards broadcast on the network through 2021.
CBS has broadcast the Grammys since 1973. The 54th Annual Grammy Awards
will air live from Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2012.
"We are excited to be the home of the Grammys for
another decade and to continue our long and mutually beneficial partnership
with The Recording Academy," said Leslie Moonves, president and CEO, CBS
Corporation. "The long-term structure of this deal will provide even
greater continuity with marketing and sales opportunities for both
organizations for an event that continues to grow in size and scope - both
culturally and commercially."
The deal also includes the continued broadcast of the
one-hour special "The Grammy Nominations Concert Live!! - Countdown to
Music's Biggest Night," This year's special, which will again include the
nominations announcement, will air live on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2011.
The new agreement also adds a new two-hour series of Grammy
specials, to be announced at a later date.
2011's Grammy broadcast attracted 26.7 million viewers, its
largest audience since 2000. The broadcast averaged a 10 rating/27 share with
adults 18-49, its best delivery in the demo since 2004.
